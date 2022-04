A small electrical fire broke out Tuesday, April 24 inside a classroom at Lower Merion High School, 6abc reports.

Classes at the school on Montgomery Avenue in Ardmore had already been dismissed, but fire crews evacuated any remaining students and staff around 4:30 p.m., the outlet says.

No injuries were reported.

