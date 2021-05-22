Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice
FBI Seek Man Wanted For Stalking, Raping Multiple Women In Philadelphia Suburbs

Cecilia Levine
Kevin Bennett
Kevin Bennett Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

Authorities are on the hunt for an Indiana man wanted for raping, sexually assaulting and stalking multiple women in Montgomery County and Philadelphia, authorities said.

Philadelphia police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Kevin Bennett on Friday night. As of Saturday morning, the FBI had joined the manhunt.

Bennett -- who is believed to be driving a silver Dodge Charger -- is wanted for seven different incidents that all occurred between May 15 and 18, authorities said. He most recently attacked a woman in Upper Merion, according to police.

Most of the victims worked at gentlemen's clubs and said Bennett preyed on them and sexually assaulted them before he got away.

Click here for details on the incident from 6abc.

