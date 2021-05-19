DUI Norristown Man Charged With Homicide In Deadly Dekalb Pike Crash, DA Says

A 30-year-old Norristown man was arrested on a slew of charges including DUI and homicide in a crash earlier this month that killed his passenger on the Dekalb Pike in Lower Gwynedd, authorities said.

When Gambino Lucas Lagunes drove down the southbound lane of Route 202, he spotted a Mack fuel truck stopped with its four-way flashers and revolving yellow warning light on around 3:30 a.m. on May 6, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lower Gwynedd Township Police Chief Paul Kenny.

In an attempt to avoid crashing into the truck, Lucas Lagunes steered his Subaru to the left but ended up hitting the truck, damaging the front and left passenger's side of the car, the DA's office said.

The Subaru then rode under the truck and struck its back tire area, causing the car to shift east across the northbound lanes of Route 202 where it eventually stopped, Steele and Kenny said.

The crash also caused the truck's fan support bracket -- which was 32 feet ahead of the initial impact point -- to break, authorities said.

Lucas Lagunes was extracted from the Subaru, along with a front seat and back seat passenger, authorities said.

While Lucas Lagunes and the rear seat passenger were sent to area hospitals for medical treatment, the front seat passenger, 37-year-old Jose Martinez-Diaz of Philadelphia was pronounced dead at the scene, Steele and Kenny said.

Toxicology results on Lucas Lagunes' blood confirmed his BAC to be between .217 and .243 percent, the DA's office said.

The investigation also revealed that Lucas Lagunes did not apply the brakes, the DA's office said.

Investigators determined that the cause of the crash was directly related to the combination of Lucas Lagunes’ level of impairment as well as the speed and manner of operation of the car, authorities said.

Lucas Lagunes was apprehended on charges of homicide by vehicle DUI, DUI, driving without a license, reckless driving, and other charges.

Lucas Lagunes was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Susan Leonard, who set bail at $75,000 cash.

Lucas Lagunes was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on May 27 before Judge Leonard.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Gabrielle C. Hughes.

