DUI Allentown Man, 23, Charged In Fatal Montgomery County Crash

An Allentown man was charged with homicide by vehicle DUI and other offenses for his involvement in a September head-on crash that killed another driver and seriously injured two passengers in Montgomery County.

Devon Lindeman, 23, was driving a 2021 BMW north on South Park Avenue near Falcon Road in Lower Providence Township when he crossed the yellow center line by more than five feet and crashed head-on into a 2017 Infinity driven by Paul Conaway, 63, shortly before midnight on Sept. 18, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a joint release.

Conaway, of Chester County, was taken to Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:59 a.m.

Meanwhile, Conaway’s passengers — two women ages 23 and 56 — were taken to Paoli Trauma Hospital with serious injuries.

Lindeman’s passengers declined medical attention at the scene but later sought treatment at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Data from the BMW’s Airbag Control Module determined that the Lindeman was going 68 mph in a 40 mph zone during the crash, Steele said.

Lindeman’s blood alcohol level was tested at .104 percent.

Investigators attributed the cause of the crash to Lindeman’s impairment level and the “extreme recklessness and carelessness” he showed while driving.

Lindeman was charged with homicide by vehicle DUI, aggravated assault DUI, DUI, reckless endangerment and other related charges.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday by before Magisterial District Judge Scott T. Palladino.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.