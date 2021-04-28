Driver On MontCo Sheriff's 'Most Wanted' List Had BAC Nearly 5X Legal Limit

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has added a Blue Bell woman to its "most wanted" list for failing to meet the conditions of her sentence, NorthPennNow reports.

Gabrielle Detora, 51, of Blue Bell, had a blood alcohol content of .376 percent at the time of her third arrest (the legal limit is .08 percent), the outlet says.

Previously, Detora was arrested on a felony DUI in March 2019, and later was sentenced to 18 months in the Intermediate Punishment Program followed by two years’ probation as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Anyone who knows where Detora may be is urged to notify the MontCo Sheriff's Office.

