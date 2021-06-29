Contact Us
Police & Fire

Driver Airlifted From Crash Scene On I-476 In Plymouth Township

Nicole Acosta
A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash on 1-476 in Plymouth Township Tuesday afternoon.
A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash on 1-476 in Plymouth Township Tuesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash on 1-476 in Plymouth Township Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews arrived at mile marker 17.5 southbound on I-476 and freed the trapped driver, according to Plymouth Fire Chief John Heleniak. 

The driver was airlifted from the scene to a local trauma center.

The incident is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.

No further information was immediately available.

