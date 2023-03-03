'Don't Move:' Armed Home Invaders Posing As Deliverymen Ransack MontCo Woman's Home, Police Say

Authorities in Montgomery County are seeking three men who posed as deliverymen and held a female homeowner at gunpoint last month.

A female was home alone on Byberry Road when she heard a knock at the door in Lower Moreland on Feb. 8 around 11:45 a.m. She looked outside and saw three men on her doorstep with cardboard boxes labeled "Amazon," police said.

"When she opened the door the males told her they’d bring the boxes in and when they did, one of the males slipped to her side, put a gun to her left temple and told her not to move," police said.

The youngest of the three males watched over her while the other two ransacked the home for about 15 minutes before fleeing in the vehicle.

They were last seen heading west on the residential road, towards Huntingdon Pike. The offenders were described as three Latino males. One was estimated as 18-20 years old. The other two were estimated as between 20-25 years old. One was heavy set and the other two were thin. All three were between 5’6-5’10.

There was also a fourth male offender who was the driver of the vehicle. The house had no video surveillance. The attached photo of a male is of one of the unidentified suspects. The male has a significant scar on the right side of his face and missing teeth.

