DEVELOPING: Two Teens Stabbed At Oak Park Elementary School Playground

Nicole Acosta
Two teens were injured in a stabbing at a Montgomery County elementary school Monday evening, according to initial police and media reports.

Officers arrived at Oak Park Elementary School on Squirrel Lane in Lansdale where two teens, ages 13 and 15, had been stabbed on the playground around 5:30 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene. 

The teens' conditions were unknown and further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

