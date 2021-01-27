DEVELOPING: Man Wanted For Armed Robbery At Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center

Police were looking for a man who robbed a store at the Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center in Wyncote at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon, initial and unconfirmed reports say.

Police are looking for a suspect who took bags of shoes and possibly up to $300 from a store at 1000 S Easton Road, initial reports say.

It was unclear which store the items were stolen from.

Officials described the suspect as a black male possibly in his 30s with glasses, facial hair, a black face mask and all-black clothing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

