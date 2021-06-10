Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Police & Fire

DEVELOPING: Crews Respond To Fire, Apparent Explosion, Shooting In Eagleville

Nicole Acosta
Views from 6abc's Chopper 6 at the scene
Views from 6abc's Chopper 6 at the scene Photo Credit: Chopper 6/6abc

Armed officers were called to the scene of a massive fire and apparent explosion and/or shooting in the Eagleville section of Lower Providence.

Views from 6abc News's Chopper 6 showed a row of townhouses at Cardin Place on fire just before 1 p.m.

An active shelter in place order was in effect for the Eagle Stream Apartments for the investigation.

Authorities could not immediately confirm why the order was in place.

No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

