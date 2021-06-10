DEVELOPING: Crews Respond To Fire, Apparent Explosion, Shooting In Eagleville

Armed officers were called to the scene of a massive fire and apparent explosion and/or shooting in the Eagleville section of Lower Providence.

Views from 6abc News's Chopper 6 showed a row of townhouses at Cardin Place on fire just before 1 p.m.

An active shelter in place order was in effect for the Eagle Stream Apartments for the investigation.

SHELTER IN PLACE: There is an active police incident in the area of Eaglestream Apartments (Sunderland Drive in Lower Providence). Please avoid the area. Posted by Montgomery County, PA on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Authorities could not immediately confirm why the order was in place.

No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

