DelCo Teen Sought In East Norriton Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed Philly Man, Injured 4

A 17-year-old boy from Delaware County is being sought in connection with an East Norriton bowling alley shooting that killed one person and injured four others over the weekend, authorities announced.

Jamel Barnwell, 17, of Upper Darby, walked into the Swede Street bowling alley at 6:39 p.m. on Saturday and, four minutes later, a physical altercation ensued, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and East Norriton Police Chief Brandon Pasquale said.

That's when Barnwell pulled out a firearm with an extended magazine from inside his jacket and began shooting, authorities said. He and three men fled the bowling alley, leaving behind three cell phones, one of which belonged to Barnwell.

Police responding to the scene found 29-year-old Frank Wade of Philadelphia dead near the entrance, and four other individuals who had been shot, Steele and Pasquale said.

Our Town Alley, East Norriton Google Maps

Detectives recovered 15 fired 45-caliber cartridge casings as well as five projectiles—one in the ceiling and four in the floor.

“This shooting that left one man dead and another four injured is another act of violence by someone who is not allowed to own or possess a gun,” Steele. said.

“We are searching for all three men involved and are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter, Barnwell. If you see him, do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous having fled the bowling alley with the gun he used to kill Frank Wade. Call 911 immediately.”

An autopsy on Wade’s body conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

A warrant was issued today for Barnwell to face charges of First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Possessing an Instrument of Crime and related charges.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Barnwell, who should be considered armed and dangerous. Barnwell is a Black male, 6-feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

If anyone has information on Barnwell’s whereabouts or the other two men involved, they are asked to call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Crime Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648). Or submit an anonymous text tip using Montco Crime Tips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.