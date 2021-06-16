DA: Suspect In MontCo Hotel Shooting Captured By U.S Marshals Near Philadelphia Airport

The alleged suspect of a Montgomery County hotel shooting was captured by U.S Marshals near Philadelphia airport Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Jonathan Tunnell, 40, of Philadelphia, is facing first, second, and third-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting of Henry Palmen, 35, in a hotel room in King of Prussia on Monday, June 14, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Merion police chief Thomas Nolan.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

