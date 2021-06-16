Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

DA: Suspect In MontCo Hotel Shooting Captured By U.S Marshals Near Philadelphia Airport

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jonathan Tunnell
Jonathan Tunnell Photo Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

The alleged suspect of a Montgomery County hotel shooting was captured by U.S Marshals near Philadelphia airport Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Jonathan Tunnell, 40, of Philadelphia, is facing first, second, and third-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting of Henry Palmen, 35, in a hotel room in King of Prussia on Monday, June 14, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Merion police chief Thomas Nolan.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.