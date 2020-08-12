DA: Pennsylvania Man Busted With 7,000 Child Porn Images, Most Sex Abuse Of Babies, Toddlers

A 63-year-old Pennsylvania man was busted with more than 7,000 child porn images -- most of which depicted toddlers and babies being sexually abused, authorities said Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau received 25 cybertips from Google routed through the Delaware County ICAC Task Force concerning an account that contained more than 500 images of child sexual assault imagery depicting children in sexual acts and in sexual poses, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

The cybertip provided detectives with the user account information, including the computer IP address linked to a Comcast account for Edward Elvin Jr.'s Audubon home, Steele said.

A search warrant was executed Oct. 28 on the home, and Elvin's Dragon Touch tablet was seized.

A forensic analysis of the tablet found that it contained 7,366 image files depicting children under the age of 18, engaged in sexual acts and in sexual poses.

More than 100 of these images were of children under the age of 13, and most were of babies and toddlers being sexually abused.

Elvin was charged with more than 100 felony counts of possessing child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility, Steele said.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Cathleen Kelly Rebar, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured, with additional conditions of no personal use of the internet and no contact with minors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m., Jan. 5, 2021 before Judge Rebar.

Major Crimes Detectives of the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, along with specially trained and sworn detectives from police departments in Montgomery County, routinely work with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to protect children from Internet predators by aggressively and proactively investigating Internet crimes that exploit children.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Erika Wevodau, who is assigned to the Family Protection Unit.

