DA: Norristown Man, 21, Arrested By U.S Marshals For Overnight Burglary Sting Across MontCo

A 21-year-old Norristown man was arrested by U.S Marshals in Harrisburg (Dauphin County) for his alleged involvement in an overnight burglary sting across Montgomery County, authorities announced Thursday.

Junine Garnett is accused of orchestrating eight burglaries and eight attempted burglaries between Aug. 17, 2020, and Sept. 24, 2020, from residences across Collegeville Borough, East Norriton Township, Lower Providence Township, Trappe, and West Norriton Township, all while the occupants were asleep in the homes, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lower Providence Township Police Chief Michael Jackson.

Garnett entered the homes through unlocked windows and doors, and once inside, he ransacked various rooms in the homes and stole light items, such as cash, jewelry, valuable documents, and purses, Steele and Jackson said.

When investigating the attempted burglaries in the same neighborhoods, police accessed homeowner video surveillance that showed Garnett trying to find unlocked doors or windows to easily enter the home, authorities said. When he found none, he moved on to a neighboring home.

However, in one overnight burglary on Sept. 24, 2020, on 8th Avenue in Collegeville, a homeowner confronted Garnett, which made him flee the scene, leaving behind a black Mercury Milan parked across the street, Steele and Jackson said.

Through further investigation, authorities found that the black Mercury Milan was registered to Garnett's mother, and a second car believed to be a Mercury or a gold Chevrolet Mailbu, was caught on surveillance footage in the area of the burglaries, Steele and Jackson said.

Investigators confirmed that the gold Chevrolet Mailbu was owned by his girlfriend, authorities said.

Garnett was taken into custody by U.S Marshals on Tuesday at a Market Street home in Harrisburg, authorities said.

“These burglaries were opportunistic. The defendant searched for unlocked doors and windows through which to gain entry to homes—he did not break any windows or pry open doors,” Steele said.

“I cannot stress enough that even though you think you live in a ‘safe neighborhood,’ please lock your doors and windows at night. It’s an easy precaution to take.”

Garnett was charged with multiple felony counts of burglary of an occupied structure, attempted burglary of an occupied structure, criminal trespass–breaking into a structure, as well as misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Cathleen Kelly Rebar, who set bail at $500,000 cash.

Garnett was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on June 1 before Judge Rebar.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tanner Beck.

