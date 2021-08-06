DA: 5 People Arrested For MontCo, Philly, Berks, Lancaster County Gun Trafficking Ring

Five Pennsylvanians were arrested for operating a straw purchase gun trafficking ring in Montgomery, Philadelphia, Berks, and Lancaster counties, authorities said Friday.

Daveese Smith, 21, of Norristown; Darell Smith, 25, of Philadelphia; Maliqa Jack, 25 of Pottstown; Donaya Williams, 22, of Philadelphia; and Tanisha Allen (AKA Tanisha Smith), 42, of Norristown are accused of illegally obtaining and reselling 14 firearms, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Some of the suspects were arrested and charged in February when DA Kevin Steele initially announced the massive bust that brought 14 people into custody.

At the time, dozens of illegal firearms were acquired and trafficked by the organization through straw purchases, Steele said.

Daveese Smith, one of the suspects charged in February, continued the operation with help from a number of people, including his mother Tanisha Allen, authorities said.

During one call, Tanisha Allen "whispers about scratching the numbers off," Steele said.

"Firearms are imprinted with serial numbers which are unique identifiers registered to the purchaser. Individuals involved in gun trafficking often obliterate the serial number to conceal the straw purchaser and make the gun nearly impossible to trace," he noted.

In the prior investigation, law enforcement identified 29 illegally purchased and distributed firearms, authorities said.

The suspects were arrested on various criminal charges, but all include felony counts of corrupt organizations and conspiracy. Other charges include dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, unlawful transfer of a firearm, criminal use of communications facilities, materially false statements, and multiple related offenses.

All five suspects were arraigned before Magisterial Justice Margaret Hunsicker on August 4.

Bail in this case for Daveese Smith was set at $250,000 cash with the added condition that he have no contact with co-defendants, especially his mother.

Bail for Darell Smith was modified from $10,000 to $25,000 unsecured with conditions and pre-trial services monitoring.

Bail for Tanisha Allen was set at $25,000 unsecured with pre-trial services monitoring.

Bail for Maliqa Jack was set at $100,000 unsecured with conditions and pre-trial services monitoring.

Bail for Donaya Williams was set at $100,000 unsecured with conditions and pre-trial services monitoring.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Violent Crime Unit (VCU), Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney Generals Gun Violence Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bucks and Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force, Montgomery Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Norristown Police Department, Pottstown Borough Police Department, Hatfield Township Police Department, Berks County Detectives, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Plymouth Township Police Department all participated in this investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lauren Marvel, who is Captain of the Pottstown Community Justice Unit, and Assistant District Attorney Samantha Arena of the Firearms Unit.

Anyone with information about additional illegal firearms being bought and/or sold by any of these individuals or has information about any illegal firearms purchases and sales are urged to call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Crime Tip Line at 610-278- DOIT (3648).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.