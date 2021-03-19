DA: 12-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed In Montgomery County Home

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating after a 12-year-old girl was fatally shot Friday in an Upper Providence home, authorities said.

Upper Providence police responded to a reported shooting inside a home on Larchwood Court in the Collegeville section of Upper Providence Township around 7:50 a.m., according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Providence Township Police Chief Mark A. Toomey.

Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old girl in the living room with a single gunshot wound, Steele and Toomey said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The girl's identity is being withheld from the public, Steele and Toomey said.

Officers also recovered a firearm, and noted that other family members were present when they arrived, authorities said.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau and Upper Providence Police have launched a joint investigation into the fatal shooting.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

