Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

DA: 12-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed In Montgomery County Home

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating after a 12-year-old girl was fatally shot Friday in an Upper Providence home, authorities said.
The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating after a 12-year-old girl was fatally shot Friday in an Upper Providence home, authorities said. Photo Credit: Upper Providence Police Department Facebook

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating after a 12-year-old girl was fatally shot Friday in an Upper Providence home, authorities said.

Upper Providence police responded to a reported shooting inside a home on Larchwood Court in the Collegeville section of Upper Providence Township around 7:50 a.m., according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Providence Township Police Chief Mark A. Toomey.

Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old girl in the living room with a single gunshot wound, Steele and Toomey said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The girl's identity is being withheld from the public, Steele and Toomey said.

Officers also recovered a firearm, and noted that other family members were present when they arrived, authorities said.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau and Upper Providence Police have launched a joint investigation into the fatal shooting.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.