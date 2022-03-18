Child Riding Bike Crashes Into Ambulance In Montgomery County, Police Say

A child riding a bike was injured after crashing into an ambulance in Montgomery County on Friday, March 18, authorities confirmed.

An ambulance heading to a 911 call said the 12-year-old bicyclist "entered the road unsafely," and struck the passenger side of the vehicle in the 4000 block of West Skippack Pike in Skippack Township around 3:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The boy -- who was not wearing a helmet -- was taken by a nearby EMS company to a local hospital for treatment of suspected broken bones and head trauma, police said.

No other injuries were reported. The ambulance operators told police they had its lights and siren on at the time.

Skippack Pike was closed for around an hour as authorities investigated the scene.

