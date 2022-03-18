Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Child Riding Bike Crashes Into Ambulance In Montgomery County, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Skippack EMS
Skippack EMS Photo Credit: Facebook/Skippack EMS

A child riding a bike was injured after crashing into an ambulance in Montgomery County on Friday, March 18, authorities confirmed.

An ambulance heading to a 911 call said the 12-year-old bicyclist "entered the road unsafely," and struck the passenger side of the vehicle in the 4000 block of West Skippack Pike in Skippack Township around 3:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The boy -- who was not wearing a helmet -- was taken by a nearby EMS company to a local hospital for treatment of suspected broken bones and head trauma, police said.

No other injuries were reported. The ambulance operators told police they had its lights and siren on at the time.

Skippack Pike was closed for around an hour as authorities investigated the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.