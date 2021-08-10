Cheltenham Police Seek Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On Video Stabbing Woman

Police in Cheltenham are seeking the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect who they say stabbed a woman at a store Wednesday.

The man was seen on surveillance video stabbing a woman twice at the Mr. Cigarette store on West Cheltenham Avenue around 12:55 p.m., according to local police.

The 62-year-old woman was taken to a local trauma center, where she underwent emergency surgery with life-threatening injuries, police said.

She is listed in critical condition.

Police believe the man fled northbound on foot between the businesses on Cheltenham Avenue towards Valley Road.

He is described as a white man, between the ages of 20 and 30, with a thin build and pointy nose.

He was last seen wearing ripped jeans, white sneakers, a white hooded sweatshirt, and a red backpack, police said.

He was also wearing a black surgical mask and a fur-trimmed hat.

Police are urging residents in this area are urged to check any video surveillance systems for footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheltenham detectives at 215-885-1600 x499, or dial 9-1-1.

