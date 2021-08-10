Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Cheltenham Police Seek Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On Video Stabbing Woman

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Cheltenham are seeking the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect who they say stabbed a woman at a store Wednesday.
Police in Cheltenham are seeking the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect who they say stabbed a woman at a store Wednesday. Photo Credit: INSET: Cheltenham Police Department

Police in Cheltenham are seeking the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect who they say stabbed a woman at a store Wednesday.

The man was seen on surveillance video stabbing a woman twice at the Mr. Cigarette store on West Cheltenham Avenue around 12:55 p.m., according to local police.

The 62-year-old woman was taken to a local trauma center, where she underwent emergency surgery with life-threatening injuries, police said.

She is listed in critical condition.

Police believe the man fled northbound on foot between the businesses on Cheltenham Avenue towards Valley Road.

He is described as a white man, between the ages of 20 and 30, with a thin build and pointy nose.

He was last seen wearing ripped jeans, white sneakers, a white hooded sweatshirt, and a red backpack, police said.

He was also wearing a black surgical mask and a fur-trimmed hat. 

Police are urging residents in this area are urged to check any video surveillance systems for footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheltenham detectives at 215-885-1600 x499, or dial 9-1-1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.