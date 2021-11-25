Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Police & Fire

Charging Tesla May Have Caused MontCo House Fire: Report

Nicole Acosta
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Fort Washington Fire Company No. 1

Officials are investigating after a Tesla caught fire in a driveway and severely damaged a Montgomery County home Tuesday night, several news reports say. 

The electric car was charging when it burst into flames around 10:20 p.m. and spread to the house's attached garage on Temple Drive in Maple Glen, according to CBS3 and the Fort Washington Fire Company.

No injuries were reported and the exact cause is still being investigated by the fire marshal's office.

Click here for the report from CBS3.

