Charging Tesla May Have Caused MontCo House Fire: Report

Officials are investigating after a Tesla caught fire in a driveway and severely damaged a Montgomery County home Tuesday night, several news reports say.

The electric car was charging when it burst into flames around 10:20 p.m. and spread to the house's attached garage on Temple Drive in Maple Glen, according to CBS3 and the Fort Washington Fire Company.

No injuries were reported and the exact cause is still being investigated by the fire marshal's office.

