Cemetery Celebration Turns Deadly: Gunfire Kills 1, Wounds Another In MontCo

A 29-year-old Philadelphia man was killed and a 33-year-old man seriously injured after more than 30 shots were fired during a "birthday celebration" at a 2013 shooting victim's grave in a Montgomery County cemetery on Saturday, March 18, authorities said.

The group had gathered at the grave of Tyrek Fairel in Whitemarsh Memorial Park around 3:05 p.m., when gunfire rang out, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Horsham Police Chief Scott Fida said.

Daniel Elijah Hawkins was struck and killed by gunfire, while Arian Davis suffered gunshot wounds to his jaw, hand, and leg, authorities said. He was being treated at Abington Hospital.

Fairel was shot and killed in 2013 in Norristown.

A joint investigation has been launched by Montgomery County Detectives and Horsham Police.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact the Horsham Police Department at 215-643-8284 or call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553. Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.

