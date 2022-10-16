Car In Violent Crash Was Leaving Pop-Up Rally At Willow Grove Park Mall: Police

A vehicle that is believed to have left a chaotic, unauthorized car rally at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Montgomery County overnight, authorities said.

The striking vehicle hit several parked and unattended vehicles before coming to rest in the middle of the 2900 block of Old Welsh Road in Abington around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, police said.

The back seat passenger was ejected while the driver and front-seat passenger were extricated. All were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said speed was believed to have been a factor and the vehicle was coming from the pop-up rally at the mall. Some of the attendees drove recklessly during the rally, revving engines, and skidding tires.

When the Abington Township Police Department responded to the area, the participants fled mall property while officers remained on location to ensure that all participants left the area.

Many of the participants continued south on Route 611, utilizing the northbound and southbound lanes.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to please contact Abington Township Police Detective Robert Hill at 267-536-1101 or rhilljr@AbingtonPA.gov

