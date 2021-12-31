Car Hits Woman Walking On Sidewalk In Montgomery County

A 61-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday, authorities said.

The woman was walking on the sidewalk on the 3100 block of Philmont Avenue when the speeding northbound car failed to properly navigate a curve, went across a grassy section, and struck the pedestrian around 12:15 p.m. in Lower Moreland, authorities said.

The vehicle continued more than 160 feet before hitting a stone wall.

Police rendered first aid until the woman was taken to Abington Hospital, where she underwent immediate surgery. She was left in critical condition.

The driver, who remained on scene, was interviewed by police and his vehicle has been impounded for inspection.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Lower Moreland Police at (215)947-3132.

