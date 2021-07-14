Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Burning Tanks At Upper Merion Chemical Plant Bring HazMat Response (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Coopers Creek Chemical Plant fire.
Coopers Creek Chemical Plant fire. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Public Safety

Several large tanks at a Montgomery County chemical plant caught fire Wednesday morning, bringing HazMat crews and firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to the Coopers Creek Chemical Plant in Upper Merion Township around 5 a.m., where the tanks used to make tar and other products had caught fire, Plymouth Fire Co. 1 said.

The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety 's Hazardous Materials Team Station 81 and the County's foam task force was also requested into the scene.

Firefighters sprayed the tanks to cool them and the fire was eventually brought under control utilizing foam from the task force, as well as Merck's Squirt 13, fire officials said. 

Station 56 and the HazMat team stayed on location well after 6:30 a.m., when other fire crews had left. 

There were no reported injuries to plant workers or first responders.

