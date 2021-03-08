Bucks Man Busted By Undercover Officers In MontCo Before Meeting Minor For Sex

A 21-year-old Bucks County man was arrested by undercover officers last week after they discovered he planned to meet a minor for sex, authorities said.

Edwin A. Perez, of Warrington, arrived at an agreed-upon location on July 26 where he thought he would again be meeting with the minor for sex, when investigators abruptly took him into custody, according to the Abington Township Police Department.

An investigation into Perez began on July 15 when Abington police were contacted by the family members of a minor, police said. The family members discovered "inappropriate content" and messages on the minor's cell phone.

Officers found that Perez had been meeting with the minor for sex, police said.

Police did not specify the age or gender of the minor.

Perez was arrested on charges of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and other related charges.

Magisterial District Court Judge Juanita Price arraigned Perez where bail was set at $500,000 cash.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.