Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: SEEN HER? Massive Search Underway For Missing York County, State Police Say
Police & Fire

Bucks Man Busted By Undercover Officers In MontCo Before Meeting Minor For Sex

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Edwin A. Perez
Edwin A. Perez Photo Credit: Abington Township Police Department

A 21-year-old Bucks County man was arrested by undercover officers last week after they discovered he planned to meet a minor for sex, authorities said.

Edwin A. Perez, of Warrington, arrived at an agreed-upon location on July 26 where he thought he would again be meeting with the minor for sex, when investigators abruptly took him into custody, according to the Abington Township Police Department.

An investigation into Perez began on July 15 when Abington police were contacted by the family members of a minor, police said. The family members discovered "inappropriate content" and messages on the minor's cell phone.

Officers found that Perez had been meeting with the minor for sex, police said.

Police did not specify the age or gender of the minor.

Perez was arrested on charges of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and other related charges. 

Magisterial District Court Judge Juanita Price arraigned Perez where bail was set at $500,000 cash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.