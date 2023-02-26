Boy Hanging By Rope Ladder At PA Adventure Park Hospitalized: Report

Off-duty police officers and a nurse rushed to the aid of an 8-year-old boy who lost consciousness after becoming entangled on a rope ladder at an indoor adventure park in King of Prussia Saturday, Feb. 25, NBC10 reports.

The boy was apparently climbing head-first down the ladder when he became entangled at Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park on 555 South Henderson Road, the park's owner and local police said.

The Good Samaritans performed CPR on the boy, who was rushed to Paoli Hospital after regaining consciousness, NBC10 says.

Daily Voice placed a phone call to Thrillz, which was not immediately returned Sunday afternoon. Police also did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's phone call and email placed Sunday morning.

