Boy Found Dead In Horesham Home, Mom's Car Found Abandoned At Jersey Shore

Montgomery County authorities are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy found lifeless in his Horsham home early Tuesday, officials say.

Police were called to a home on the 500 block of Privet Road at about 7 a.m. on April 11, District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a release. There, Matthew Whitehead was found dead in the master bedroom by his father, the DA said.

The dad told officers that Matthew spent the night before in the master bedroom with his mother, Ruth DiRienzo Whitehead, but that she and her car were missing Tuesday morning.

While police were still at the house, authorities in Cape May, New Jersey said they found Ruth DiRienzo Whitehead's SUV "partially submerged" in the Atlantic Ocean. "A short time later," police located DiRienzo Whitehead a few miles up the shore in Wildwood Crest, the DA said.

She was being questioned by detectives as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the release.

Matthew Whitehead's cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results, and no charges have been filed, the District Attorney's Office added.

