Boy, 12, Charged For 'Influence' Over 5-Year-Old Who Shot, Killed Philly's Nyssa Davis, 9

Nicole Acosta
Nyssa Davis
Photo Credit: Constance Moore Facebook photo

A 12-year-old boy has been charged for his "influence" over the 5-year-old who shot his 9-year-old sister Nyssa Davis while home alone in North Philadelphia last week, CBSN Philly reports.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning for the boy, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter, authorities told CBSN Philly.

The boy was expected to answer for his so called “influence” over a 5-year-old, whom detectives say was the one who ultimately pulled the trigger, killing Davis.

The boy facing charges was the same one who called 9-1-1 reporting Nyssa's death, police confirm.

Davis' 39-year-old father, Blake Davis, who had previously been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, and corruption of minors, allegedly and illegally purchased two guns off the streets, authorities said.

Davis reportedly paid $800 for each weapon.

