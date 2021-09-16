Body Found Along Betzwood Trailhead In Montgomery County

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office launched a joint investigation Thursday after a man found a body along the Betzwood Trailhead.

The woman's body was found in the woods near the Schuylkill River Trail's Betzwood Trailhead in Lower Providence, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, Upper Darby police superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt, and Lower Providence Township police chief Michael Jackson.

A man walked into the Upper Darby police station to report the apparent homicide. He is in custody, but no charges have been filed.

"There is no public safety concern at this time as it appears to be a relationship-based homicide," authorities said.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is scheduled for Friday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648).

Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.