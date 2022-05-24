Baltimore Man Repeatedly Stabs Philly Train Employee In Bathroom Fight Gone Wrong: Report

A Philadelphia train station employee is in serious condition after being stabbed by a Baltimore man, authorities said.

Adiren Mayo, 29, allegedly stabbed the employee twice in the chest with a folding knife after they got into a fight in the bathroom of the 30th Street Station, Philadelphia Police said. This happened around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, May 23, police said.

The 49-year-old employee was hospitalized in stable yet serious condition. Mayo was later arrested and charged accordingly, police said.

