Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery Daily Voice

Breaking News: PA 'Single-Dad' Nabbed For Child Sexual Abuse, Child Porn: Police
Police & Fire

Baltimore Man Repeatedly Stabs Philly Train Employee In Bathroom Fight Gone Wrong: Report

David Cifarelli
Adiren Mayo
Adiren Mayo Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

A Philadelphia train station employee is in serious condition after being stabbed by a Baltimore man, authorities said. 

Adiren Mayo, 29, allegedly stabbed the employee twice in the chest with a folding knife after they got into a fight in the bathroom of the 30th Street Station, Philadelphia Police said. This happened around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, May 23, police said. 

The 49-year-old employee was hospitalized in stable yet serious condition. Mayo was later arrested and charged accordingly, police said. 

