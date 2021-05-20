Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice
Bala Cynwyd Man, 56, Found With $30K Worth Of Crystal Meth, More Inside Family Home, DA Says

Nicole Acosta
John Devivo
John Devivo Photo Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's office

A 56-year-old Bala Cynwyd man was arrested Wednesday after authorities busted him with $30,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine and more at his family home in Montgomery County, authorities announced.

When joint investigators with the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, Pennsylvania State Police, Lower Merion Police, and Delaware County Criminal Investigations served a search warrant on an Academy Road home Wednesday, they found John Devivo with approximately three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, worth approximately $30,000, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office.

Authorities also turned up drug packaging materials, digital scales and $100,000 cash inside the home that Devivo shared with his elderly parents and other family members, the DA's office said.

“This was a significant arrest of a major methamphetamine trafficker, and his arrest will make Montgomery County a safer place,” DA Kevin R. Steele said.

“We are seeing an increase in methamphetamine usage in Montgomery County and in overdose deaths caused by methamphetamine and by methamphetamine adulterated with fentanyl. The message is clear: whether it’s opioids, heroin, fentanyl, or methamphetamine, don’t peddle poisons in Montgomery County.”

Devivo was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Karen Eisner Zucker, who set bail at $250,000 cash. 

Devivo was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail.

His preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m., May 28.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Danton Moyer.

