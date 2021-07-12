Baby Falls From Window In Montgomery County

A baby fell from a second story window in Montgomery County Monday evening, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

EMS arrived at Chestnut Street & Maple Avenue in Hatfield around 6:30 p.m. to find the child conscious, emergency dispatchers said.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say a medevac was initially called to the scene but declined due to weather.

They were still on scene as of 7:10 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.