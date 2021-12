An elderly woman was killed in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Pennsburg (Montgomery County), WFMZ reports.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 900 block of Main Street where they found 71-year-old Betty Press, the outlet says citing authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here for the full story from WFMZ.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.