Authorities ID Woman, 62, Killed In Montgomery County Fire

A 62-year-old woman died Monday of injuries sustained in a two-alarm Montgomery County apartment fire over the weekend, officials said.

Joann Maletto, of Upper Gwynedd Township, was pronounced dead Monday morning by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office, Upper Gwynedd Township Fire Marshal Jeff Tomczak said.

Crews from Upper Gwynedd and automatic aide responded to the 29 Kearny Dr. blaze around 12:30 p.m., where neighbors were able to help them locate Maletto on the second floor, the fire marshal said.

"Rescue attempts were made, but smoke and heat conditions pushed them back," Tomczak said.

Fire crews from Engine 80 and Ladder 62 were eventually able to remove Maletto, and first aid was rendered immediately.

Maletto was taken to Lansdale Hospital, and subsequently airlifted to Philadelphia Hospital, where she was pronounced dead Monday, officials said.

"Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit, with minor smoke and water damage extending to the unit below," Tomczak said. "All residents that were temporarily displaced have shelter with family or friends."

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Upper Gwynedd Township Fire Marshal’s Office was assisted on scene by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Unit, Lansdale Borough Fire Marshal’s Office, Whitpain Township Fire Marshal’s Office and the Upper Gwynedd Township Police Department.

