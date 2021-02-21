At Least 4 Shot, 1 Dead In East Norriton Bowling Alley Shooting

At least four people were shot including one fatally in East Norriton Saturday night.

Responding officers found four people with gunshot wounds at Our Town Alley on Swede Road around 6:45 p.m., police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and other possible victims may have been taken to the hospital in private vehicles, police said.

The gunmen reportedly fled the area and the incident remained under investigation by several law enforcement agencies, police said.

"We have no motive for the shooting," police said.

This incident is being investigated by the East Norriton Township Police Department and Montgomery County Detectives.

