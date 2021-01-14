Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ambler Police Seek Help Finding Suspect Who Passed Counterfeit Check

Nicole Acosta
Mark H. Baker
Mark H. Baker Photo Credit: Ambler Borough Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Police in Montgomery County seek the public's help locating a fugitive wanted for passing a counterfeit check at Ambler Savings bank.

Mark H. Baker has a warrant out for his arrest for an alleged forgery in November, the Ambler Borough Police Department said.

Baker faces several charges including forgery, theft by deception and possessing instruments of crime, police said.

Anyone who has any information or knows where Baker is can call the Ambler Police Detective Unit at 215-646-1000 Ext: 102.

