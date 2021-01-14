Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Ambler PD Busts 'Uncooperative' Registered Sex Offender

Nicole Acosta
Shawn Rager
Shawn Rager Photo Credit: Ambler Borough Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

A registered sex offender is behind bars following a five-month investigation conducted by Ambler Borough police who discovered that he had no address on record, authorities said.

Warnersville resident, Shawn Rager, was charged on Dec. 23 after failing to comply with sexual offender requirements, police said.

The Ambler Borough police investigation included hours of surveillance, search warrants, interviews, and assistance from the Berks County Probation and Parole Department.

Rager is currently sitting in Berks County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing.

