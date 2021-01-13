Allentown Woman, 73, Slams Into Overturned Truck On Route 33

A 73-year-old Allentown woman who slammed into the back of a truck that overturned on Route 33 in Northampton County escaped only with a minor foot injury, authorities said.

Anthony Coffaro, 30, was making a right-hand turn in his truck at the bottom of the ramp on the northbound side of Route 33, when his vehicle overturned onto the driver's side and slid across the roadway into the barrier just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said.

Margaret Maskornick's Honda CRV then collided into the back of the semi-trailer of the truck as she was getting off of Route 78 east into the northbound lane of Route 33, police said.

The incident occurred in Lower Saucon Township, Branosky said.

Maskornick was treated by Bethelem Township Volunteer Fire Company on the scene and suffered a minor foot injury, police said.

Coffaro didn't appear to have any injuries.

He is being charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.

