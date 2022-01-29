Alleged MontCo Drug Dealer Charged In Case Of Berks Man Who Fatally Overdosed At Work

An alleged drug dealer from Montgomery County has been charged in the death of a Berks County man who fatally overdosed at work last month, authorities said.

Kevin Daley, of Harleysville, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of communication facility, and intentional possession of a controlled substance, Upper Gwynedd police said.

An investigation began on Dec. 27, 2020, after Upper Gwynedd police responded to the Merck & Co. Inc. building on Sumneytown Pike on a report of an unconscious subject, authorities said.

Officers discovered a man dead in his chair at his work desk, police said. He was later identified as 36-year-old Trevor Edwards, who worked for the pharmaceutical company as a pipefitter, his obituary says.

After analyzing Edwards' cell phone, police spoke with Daley, who apparently had been communicating with Edwards in the days leading up to his death, authorities said.

Investigators claim they discovered over 350 texts between the two in which Daley discussed selling the pills to Edwards, according to a release.

An autopsy later revealed that Edwards died as a result of fentanyl toxicity and that his death was accidental, NorthPennNow reports citing a criminal complaint.

Daley reportedly admitted to meeting Edwards as a coworker years ago and to owning the phone that was messaging Edwards, the news outlet says.

Daley was released from custody on $50,000 bail, public court records show.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.

