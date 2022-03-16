Alleged Abington Bank Robber Surrenders To Police

A 22-year-old man was arrested after turning himself in to police weeks after allegedly robbing a bank in Abington Township.

Moliere Joseph walked into the Santander Bank on Old York Road and gave a demand note to the tellers on Thursday, Feb. 10, Abington Township police said.

Police did not specify how much money was stolen.

"Detectives spent weeks trying to track down Moliere, who did not have a fixed address," police said. "Detectives were in contact with family members, who were working to get Mr. Joseph to turn himself in to the police."

Joseph also had an active arrest warrant for robbery in Philadelphia when he was arrested on Tuesday, March 15, according to police.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 16. Bail is pending.

