Accused PPA Worker Shooter Sought In Massive Manhunt

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting that left a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker critically injured late last month, which they say is connected to another incident in the Bronx.

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, is wanted in the Friday, Nov. 25 incident on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:50 p.m., city police said.

Three days earlier, a Sunoco station employee was shot in the head by an unknown male on Boston Road in the Bronx, police said.

The PPA worker has been listed in critical condition at Temple Hospital ever since, they said.

Saulsbury is being sought as a suspect in both shootings and is considered armed and dangerous, Philadelphia police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the PPD Shooting Investigation Group (SIG) at 215-686-8270 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.