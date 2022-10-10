$5K Reward Offered, Photos Released Of Gunman Who Killed Innocent Bystander In Norristown

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that could help authorities identify and arrest the gunman who killed an innocent bystander last week in Norristown.

The deadly shooting happened on the 800 block of Arch Street around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.

As officers arrived on the scene, they found 47-year-old Anthony Vitelli suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Cops also recovered eight 9mm fired cartridge casings and a deformed projectile, they said.

The victim was taken to Paoli Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m.

A homicide investigation that followed led detectives to recover surveillance footage from the area where the shooting happened.

In the video, Vitelli can be seen walking with another man in the parking lot of Jefferson Court Apartments. Then, a separate group of three people are seen standing at the corner of the parking lot near the back sidewalk of the apartment complex, authorities said.

As Vitelli walks towards the sidewalk that runs behind the apartment building between Arch Street and Smith Street, shots are fired.

A suspect, who police describe as a black man, appears from the back sidewalk wearing a black hoodie, black facemask, black pants, white gloves, and pink socks.

He is seen holding a firearm in his right hand, shooting at the group on the corner, authorities said. He then flees toward Arch Street after the shooting.

“The video surveillance of the shooting, as well as video from a residence’s Ring camera, shows the suspect running and walking. We are hoping someone will recognize the shooter and contact police to claim the $5,000 reward,” DA Steele said.

“We do not believe Mr. Vitelli was the intended target of the shooter.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553. Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.