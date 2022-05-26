4 Dead In Pottstown Home Explosion (DEVELOPING)

Four people were dead and several trapped in rubble when a house exploded then caught fire Thursday, May 26 in Pottstown, various news outlets are reporting.

At least two nearby homes were also damaged as a result of the incident, which happened around 8 p.m. on North Washington Street near Butler Avenue, unconfirmed reports say.

Photos posted to Twitter by Pottstown Mercury reporter Evan Brandt show debris from the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for more.

