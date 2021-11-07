3 Arrested In MontCo Shooting Death Of Philadelphia Man

Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting death of a Philadelphia man Saturday in Montgomery County, authorities said Sunday.

Micah Colbert, 19, of Ardmore, and Elijah Smith, 21, of Philadelphia, and Ardmore's Dorian Harris, 21, were all arrested in the killing of Layth Evans, 19, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Lower Merion Police responded to the area of 122 Ardmore Ave., for an unconscious male in a vehicle around 3 p.m., where they found Evans in the driver's seat of a Nissan with a gunshot wound to his face, Steele said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Narberth Ambulance personnel.

Detectives processed the crime scene and recovered $500 cash on the driver’s side floorboard and a spent Hornady 9mm shell casing from the backseat floor of the vehicle.

Colbert and Smith arranged to meet Evans in order to purchase a “ghost gun” from him, Steele said. A “ghost gun” is a firearm assembled from parts and is untraceable since it does not have a serial number. The investigation found that Colbert used Harris’ Glock firearm to shoot the victim in the face causing his death.

Further, at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, Harris walked into the Lower Merion Police Station to report that his Glock 19 semi-automatic weapon had been taken and used by his roommate, Colbert, according to the DA.

Harris turned over the weapon in a red backpack to detectives, authorities said. Video evidence and eyewitness accounts confirm Harris was not present at the shooting. A ghost gun was also recovered from the shared bedroom of Colbert and Harris, which is believed to have been the victim’s.

An autopsy performed Sunday on Evans by Dr. Kahlil Wardak of the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Dr. Wardak determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the face and the manner of death was homicide. A small silver bullet was recovered from the victim’s neck, beneath the jaw.

Colbert and Smith were arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Robbery and related charges.

Harris was arrested on a charge of Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm.

The three defendants are awaiting arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Karen Zucker, who will set bail for Harris. There is no bail available for First-Degree Murder charges so Colbert and Smith will be remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Preliminary hearings also will be scheduled at the arraignment.

The case will be prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Thomas W. McGoldrick, Chief of the Trials Division.

