A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said.

Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

Minnucci was the driver. Details in the crash were not immediately known.

