2019 MontCo Road Rage Shooter Nabbed In Philly: Reports

Nicole Acosta
Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest in a road rage shooting that happened in Montgomery County three years ago, according to multiple news reports citing authorities.

Keith Choice, 31, was arrested in Philadelphia on Tuesday after investigators identified him as the gunman responsible for opening fire on another vehicle on Route 309 in Whitemarsh Township on Jan. 23, 2019. The 65-year-old victim survived.

Choice was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats, public court records show.

He was subsequently remanded to Montgomery County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $20,000 bail, according to court records. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb 16.

