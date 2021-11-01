Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
2 Families Displaced In Montgomery Township House Fire

Nicole Acosta
Ashley Circle
Ashley Circle Photo Credit: Emergency alerts of Bucks and Montgomery county Facebook

A house fire in Montgomery Township left two families homeless last Thursday night, NorthPennNow reports.

The fire started in the shed behind the house on the 100 block of Ashley Circle and spread to a pair of twin homes around 10:30 p.m., according to Bill Wiegman, Director of Fire Services for Montgomery Township. 

The blaze was considered under control in less than an hour and no injuries were reported, Wiegman said.

The Red Cross is assisting the families who have been displaced, NorthPennNow reports.

The cause remains under investigation. 

The Fire Department of Montgomery Township was assisted at the scene by fire companies from Hilltown, Chalfont, Colmar, Warrington, Horsham, Hatfield, Lansdale, Wissahickon, North Penn, Hartsville, Upper Gwynedd, and Centre Square, as well as units from the Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale.

