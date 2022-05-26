Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
2 Dead In Pottstown Home Explosion (DEVELOPING)

Nicole Acosta
North Washington Street and Butler Avenue
North Washington Street and Butler Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two people were dead and several trapped in rubble when a house exploded then caught fire Thursday, May 26 in Pottstown, CBS3 reports.

At least two nearby homes were also damaged as a result of the incident, which happened around 8 p.m. on North Washington Street near Butler Avenue, unconfirmed reports say.

Photos posted to Twitter by Pottstown Mercury reporter Evan Brandt show debris from the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for more.

