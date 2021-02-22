17-Year-Old Gunman In Deadly Bowling Alley Shooting Surrenders, DA Says

A 17-year-old gunman accused of injuring four people and killing one in a bowling alley shooting over the weekend surrendered to authorities.

Jamel Barnwell, 17, of Upper Darby, turned himself in around 12 a.m. Monday morning, Montgomery County DA Kevin R. Steele said.

Barnwell walked into the Swede Street bowling alley at 6:39 p.m. on Saturday and, four minutes later, a physical altercation ensued, Steele and East Norriton Police Chief Brandon Pasquale said.

Barnwell then pulled out a firearm with an extended magazine from inside his jacket and began shooting, authorities said. He and three men fled the bowling alley, leaving behind three cell phones, one of which belonged to Barnwell.

Police responding to the scene found 29-year-old Frank Wade of Philadelphia dead near the entrance, and four other individuals who had been shot, Steele and Pasquale said.

Detectives recovered 15 fired 45-caliber cartridge casings as well as five projectiles—one in the ceiling and four in the floor.

“This shooting that left one man dead and another four injured is another act of violence by someone who is not allowed to own or possess a gun,” Steele. said.

An autopsy on Wade’s body conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

Barnell was charged with first- and third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possessing an instrument of crime and more.

He was arraigned virtually before Magisterial District Judge Marc A. Alfarano without bail, and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on March 8, before Alfarano.

