17-Year-Old Girl Shot In Head, Killed In Philadelphia

A 17-year-old girl was shot three times and killed while sitting in a car in Philadelphia's Mount Airy section Friday night, police said.

She was in a car with three others around 8:30 p.m. at Ross Street, when a large black SUV pulled alongside them and began shooting, authorities said.

She was apparently shot once in the head and twice in the chest. The girl was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning. She girl was not believed to have been the target.

