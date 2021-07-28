1 Killed In Multi-Car Crash On PA Turnpike In King of Prussia

One person was killed in a multi-car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in King of Prussia early Wednesday morning, reports say.

The westbound lanes of I-276 were temporarily closed after three sedans reportedly collided around 2:05 a.m., 6abc says citing police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet reports. There was no information on whether there were any more injuries.

Click here for the full report by 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.